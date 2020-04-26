Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary G. "Gerry" Augsbach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Augsbach-Mary G (nee Schimpff) affectionately known as Gerry, passed away in Hernando, Fla, on April 20th, 2020 at the age of 85. Mary was born in Mineola on Nov.7, 1934, lived in Bellerose, NY, and later in Schlegel Lake, NJ. While attending school in Westwood, NJ, she met Otto J. Augsbach II. After HS, she attended Sullens College in Virginia, and then Englewood School of Nursing. She wed Otto in 1955. She was the loving mother of Patricia-Susan, Otto John III, Nancy-Lee, and Kenneth James. Otto and Mary raised their family in Oakland NJ, and East Northport NY.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Otto,and her parents, Milton and Mary (Popken).Loving sister to Susan (Bill) Stuart and to the late Thomas Schimpff. Loving sister-in law to the late Richard and Mary Augsbach of Airmont, N.Y. Step-sister to Mike, Anne, and the late Paul Schimpff. Cherished grandmother to Shawn, John ,Keith, Megan, Erin, Caitlin, Sarah, Christine, Chad, and great-grandmother to 11. Aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Mary was active with The Women's Club in Oakland and Crystal River.

She loved Broadway show music, auctions, garage sales, cruises and entertaining. Everyone who met her, loved her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Sign the guest book at

Augsbach-Mary G (nee Schimpff) affectionately known as Gerry, passed away in Hernando, Fla, on April 20th, 2020 at the age of 85. Mary was born in Mineola on Nov.7, 1934, lived in Bellerose, NY, and later in Schlegel Lake, NJ. While attending school in Westwood, NJ, she met Otto J. Augsbach II. After HS, she attended Sullens College in Virginia, and then Englewood School of Nursing. She wed Otto in 1955. She was the loving mother of Patricia-Susan, Otto John III, Nancy-Lee, and Kenneth James. Otto and Mary raised their family in Oakland NJ, and East Northport NY.Mary was predeceased by her husband Otto,and her parents, Milton and Mary (Popken).Loving sister to Susan (Bill) Stuart and to the late Thomas Schimpff. Loving sister-in law to the late Richard and Mary Augsbach of Airmont, N.Y. Step-sister to Mike, Anne, and the late Paul Schimpff. Cherished grandmother to Shawn, John ,Keith, Megan, Erin, Caitlin, Sarah, Christine, Chad, and great-grandmother to 11. Aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Mary was active with The Women's Club in Oakland and Crystal River.She loved Broadway show music, auctions, garage sales, cruises and entertaining. Everyone who met her, loved her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close