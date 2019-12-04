|
|
Mary Hazel Joh Moree, age 83, of Crystal River, FL, died peacefully November 21, 2019 at her home. Mary was born on December 8, 1935 in St. Petersburg, FL to R. Eugene (Gene) and Agnes (Dormeier) Joh. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dwight Moree, her brother Adrian Brown, her father, mother and stepmother Ethel (Cole) Joh.
Mary was a member of the St Paul high school class of '53. She relocated to West Palm Beach to attend Nursing School at St. Mary's. Mary was a retired Medical Transcriber who moved to Citrus County in 1985 from West Palm Beach, FL. She was a past member of the Women's Club in Inglis, FL and St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Crystal River, FL. Mary was an avid reader and loved reading while looking out on beautiful Lake Rousseau.
Mary is survived by her three children, Dwight Moree (Teresa), WPB, FL, Kevin Moree, Vero Beach, FL, Claire M. Matte (Theodore), Macon, GA; one sister, Roberta Bright; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Florida. Memorial Mass will be offered at 2p.m. on Saturday, December 7th at St. Benedicts Catholic Church on US 19 in Crystal River, FL with Father Ryzard Stromdoski, celebrant. A reception will follow immediately afterward at the Homosassa State Park banquet room.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019