Mrs. Mary J. DeGasperi
1927 - 2020
Mrs. Mary J. DeGasperi, age 93 of Beverly Hills, Florida, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, FL. She was born March 24, 1927 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of Donato and Antoniette (Piacenti) Farina. Mary worked as Bookkeeper and then as a bank teller. She and her husband Frank moved to Beverly Hills, Florida from Pittsburgh, PA., 22 years ago. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed watercolor painting, cooking and dancing. Mrs. DeGasperi was a member of the St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Nicholas Farina. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Frank DeGasperi of Beverly Hills, FL, son, Nicholas A. Lombardo and his wife Anne of Vienna, VA, daughter, Carol J. Ackley of Beverly Hills, FL, sister, Dolores Hagmaier of Pittsburgh, PA, 2 Grandchildren: Antoniette L. Ackley and Julia G. O'Connor, 4 Great Grandchildren: Serenity Asbury, Alex Hafner, Paige O'Connor and Ryann O'Connor, and close family friend Jane Detweiler of Beverly Hills, FL. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
