Mary Jane Cooper was born on March 20, 1941 in McCaysville Georgia. She passed peacefully at her home in Citrus Springs, FL, on September 15, 2020.

Mary Jane is survived by her brother Jerry Hawkins and Martha Smith. "Ma" to her family, she is survived by her three children; Jeffery Cooper (Andrea) Candy Phillips and Jerren Cooper. Her nine granddaughters; Crystal, Tina, Brittany, Allisha, Tara, Ashley, Mikala, McKenna, Ceara and grandson Austin. Nine great-grandchildren; Kaitlynn, Cooper-Cain, Halie, Eli, Kynnedy, Aria, William, Mckenzie, and Korbin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cager & Minnie Hawkins, several brothers & sisters, her husband J.C. Cooper Jr. and three infant children.

Mary Jane's family relocated to the Tampa area when she was at the age of 14 for health care with a heart specialist at Tampa General Hospital. She was the first person that open heart surgery was performed on at TGH. Even though they didn't expect a great life expectancy, she lived a long and happy life as a home maker and farmer.

She married J.C. in April of 1960 and they enjoyed a marriage of 58 years until he passed away in 2018. Her family remember her as a nurturing mother who encouraged them to always share, be honest and loving to others.

She loved bingo, the Florida lottery, quilting, canning and taking care of her family.

Mary Jane was known to be an avid lover of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, and taught Sunday school at the Kingsway Church of God in Brandon. She was a loving mother, aunt, sister, daughter, wife, grandmother and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Vitas Hospice Healthcare of Citrus 3350 W. Audubon Park Path Lecanto, Fl. 34461. The family would like to thank "Always There Assisted Living Facility" for their efforts, care and dedication to her health. We are thankful she was able to warm the hearts of the caregivers during her time in their care. In the words of Mary Jane, "Love you more". Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.

