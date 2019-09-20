Mary Jane Whittenhall, 84, of Parrish, FL passed away on September 3, 2019. She was born July 2, 1935 in Tarpon Springs, FL. She grew up in New Port Richey, FL and was a graduate of Gulf High School in 1952.
She also lived Lecanto and Inglis, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents Lowell and Frances Lucile Whittenhall, brother Lester (Bud) Whittenhall, and sister Anne Whittenhall Green. She is survived by her sister Doris Stockwell of Port Richey, FL, and 9 nieces and nephews.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019