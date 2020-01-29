|
Mary Jill Spinner, 94, of Crystal River, Florida passed away January 26, 2020.
Mrs. Spinner was born May 29, 1925 in Ipswich, England to the late Harry Highland and Beatrice Maude Skeet. She moved here 40 years ago from Long Island, New York and worked as an instructor at Elaine Powers Fitness and as a childcare worker at Kindercare - Disney. While in England, she served in the British Womens Land Army during WWII. She held dual citizenship with the United States and the United Kingdom.
She was very active in the West Citrus Community Center, loved all kinds of crafts, classic movies, bingo, puzzles, and reading fiction. She had a passion for all animals, dancing, writing poetry, and satisfying her guilty pleasures at local game rooms and at the Hard Rock in Tampa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Robert Spinner, siblings John and Pam, and her daughter, Judith Lackenbacher. She is survived by her son, Robert (Lori) Spinner, her sister, Jean Smith, her 5 grandchildren, Scott (Mary) Bonderoff, Terrill (Douglas) Hiel, Rachel (Jeff) Webb, Jennifer (Anjay) Kalra, and Sarah (Matthew) Wayne, her 10 great-grandchildren, David, Maxwell, Sam, Amanda, Ashleigh, Devin, Ian, Joshua, Anna, Harper, her niece, Ros (David) Clow, her beloved cat "Hope", and her namesake goat "MJ".
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humanitarians of Florida 1031 North Commerce Terrace Lecanto, Florida 34461. hofspha.org
A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday January 30th 2:00pm at Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020