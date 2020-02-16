Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Katherine (Patteson) Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Katherine (Patteson) Thomas passed away February 11, 2020, at Citrus Health and Rehabilitation, Inverness, Fla. She was 93. Mary was born March 22, 1926, in Springfield, Ill., the daughter of David Patteson and Dorothy (Eshelman) Patteson.

Mary married Elmer Thomas, Jr. in 1948, who preceded her in death. They lived in Decatur, Ill, before retiring first to Floral City in 1986, and later moving to Inverness, Fla. She is survived by four children, Andra C. Thomas, Santa Clara, Calif., David E. Thomas (Donna), Baton Rouge, La., Laurel D. Thomas Gnagey, Westland, Mich., and Edward A. Thomas, Charlotte, NC; a sister Dorothy M. Patteson (RosemaryNeff), Seattle, Wash.; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mary graduated from Washington University School of Nursing, St. Louis, Missouri., in 1947,where she earned her registered nurse degree and was a cadet nurse during World War II. She was a critical care nurse for nearly five decades, working at St. Mary's and Decatur Memorial hospitals in Decatur, Ill., and Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla. Mary returned to college at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill., to earn a bachelor's in nursing. After retirement, she volunteered at Citrus Memorial Hospital up to the age of 91.

In addition to her volunteer work, Mary loved to play bridge and attend social events with friends, and was active with the League of Women Voters, working at the polls on Election Day for many years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, and a former member of Floral City United Methodist Church.

At her request there will be no service or visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in her name to Citrus Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services, Student Volunteer Scholarship Fund, 502 W. Highland Blvd, Inverness, Fla. 34452, or First Presbyterian Church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness, Fla. 34450.

