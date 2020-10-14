1/1
Mary L. Farnan
1955 - 2020

The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Mary L. Farnan, age 65, of Inglis, FL, will be held 1:30 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, with Father Eugene Reuman officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. She was born July 25, 1955 in Coral Gables, FL, daughter of John and Emily Taylor Beers (Vogt) Lamb. She died October 9, 2020 in Blairsville, GA, surrounded by her family. She was a Registered Nurse and co-owned Port Inglis Restaurant with her husband, Robert (Bob), for many years. Mary Jo loved horses, playing pool, and dancing.
Mrs. Farnan was preceded in death by her father, John Spencer Lamb, mother, Emily Taylor Beers Lamb Vogt, her stepfather Charles Vogt, her brother, Albert Vogt, and her loving husband, Robert W. Farnan. Survivors include daughter, Charlem (Steve) Stacy of GA, daughter, Kaylynn Farnan of GA, son, Kevin Farnan of GA, brother, John Lamb, brother, Michael (Claire) Lamb, brother, Larry Lamb, sister, Celeste Stevens, sister, Virginia Davis, grandchild, Emily Morgason, grandchild, Steven Stacy, grandchild, Chance Stacy, and grandchild, Coleman Farnan.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
01:30 PM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
