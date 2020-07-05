Mary Louise Bamford, wife of Robert E. Bamford went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 76. Mary was born in Veazie, ME on August 4, 1943, the daughter of the late William R. and Doris K. (Bussell) Potter.
She was predeceased by her parents and her only brother, William R. "Bill" Potter, Jr. She is survived by her husband, their son Jay A. Goodie and his wife Deborah of Floral City, FL and Wasilla, AK; grandchildren: Kristopher Goodie of Sacramento, CA and McKenna Goodie of Palmer, AK; a very special niece, Cheyenne Ellis and her husband Zachariah; nephew, Glenn Potter; and nieces: Cheryl Marschke and Sharon Heuer.
Mary graduated from Bangor (Maine) High School, class of 1962 and the Eastern Academy of Cosmetology where she went on to become and instructor. Her real passion was flowers. She worked at local florist shops beside some of the best designers in the business. Mary later opened her own shop in Hampden, ME called the Flower Patch and was known by business associates throughout the county by her many award-winning floral designs. She and her husband retired and moved to Florida in 2009 where they continued attending the United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Pastor Joyce Dunne of the Floral City United Methodist Church. Arrangements under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
