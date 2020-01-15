|
Mary M. Patey, Homosassa, FL
It is with heavy hearts, grateful spirits, and joyful memories that we reflect on the life of Mary Patey, who passed away on Friday, January 10th following a brief illness. We were blessed to have her guidance throughout our lives. Her intellectual curiosity and interest in current events were unmatched. She shared her wit and wisdom with all those with whom she crossed paths. "She was old when she was young, and young when she was old."
Mary was born on January 22, 1927 in the Oceanic neighborhood of Rumson, NJ to the late Andrew and Veronica (Schultz) Heckt. Mary had many cherished memories of life on the Navesink River and of trips to the beach in Sea Bright with her parents and two younger sisters (Vera and Joan).
Following graduation from Red Bank Catholic High School, she attended the Newark College of Engineering. Mary was employed at Fort Monmouth during World War II and it was while commuting to work at Hanson-Van Winkle-Munning, she met the love of her life, Drew Patey. They wed in 1944, and together raised 6 children in Rumson.
The family spent many happy summers at Ship Ahoy Beach Club, and later at the Peninsula House Beach Club in Sea Bright. Mary was devoted to her children's education and was actively involved in the Holy Cross School PTA. Mary's involvement in advocacy for students with special needs led to her being honored by the Rumson Board of Education, as well as receiving formal recognition from the NJ State Board of Education, where she was appointed to the State Parent Advisory Council.
In 1985, Mary and her husband Drew relocated to Homosassa, FL and lived in Sugarmill Woods. They were integral in establishing the parish of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church. Soon after, Mary was appointed Director of Daystar Life Center by Father James Hoge, the pastor of St. Benedict Church. Mary moved to Sunflower Springs ALF in Homosassa in 2013, where her leadership skills continued to shine. She soon became the President of the Resident's Council.
During her tenure at Sunflowers Springs, Mary fostered a culture of camaraderie, and was a confidant to all that lived there. Mary was often asked to provide tours and meet with prospective residents; the friends and relationships she built with residents and staff members were bonds she truly cherished.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, and sons Michael (father of Renee and Ale Patey) and Robert Patey. Mary will be remembered as a devoted mother by her children and their spouses: Andrew and Mel Patey, Beth and Greg Whealin and their daughter Nora Patey, Laura Patey and Leigh Powers and their sons Jesse and Alex, and Amy and Richard Hewitt and their son Jack. She is also survived by her sisters Vera McConnell and Joan Disch, 5 nieces and one great grandchild.
During this challenging time, we will continue to celebrate her life. Mary's qualities of strength, integrity, character, faith, humor and artistic ability will live on in us. In a memoir written for her 90th birthday, Mary shared this sentiment with her family: "I have chosen a lifestyle that fits me. I pray that you will have the same good fortune as I have had."
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa will be announced for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mary's name be made to Daystar Life Center, 6751 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River, FL 34429. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa. www.wilderfuneral.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020