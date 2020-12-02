1/
Mary Patricia Leeds
Mary Patricia Leeds, of Floral City, Florida, passed away on November 20, 2020 in her home. She was 74. Mary Pat was born to the late A. William Leeds (proprietor of Temple Avenue Greenhouse) and Mary Catherine Leeds (nee Franklin), of Gloucester City, NJ. She was a proud graduate of Gloucester Catholic HS Class of 1964.
A lifelong nurse, Mary Pat was employed in that capacity by private hospitals, home health agencies, the medical department at Sumter County Correctional Facility, and trained Florida's First Responders as an Instructor at The Withlacoochee Technical College.
Mary Pat loved animals, nature, Irish music, gardening, good Irish whiskey neat, the Christmas holidays, music, the Harry Potter series, family dinners, researching genealogy, going down the shore, and vacationing with her family. Mary Pat had countless friends, and enjoyed her beloved community at the IRRU Family Social Club in Inverness, FL.
Mary Pat is survived by her daughter, Stefanie A. Clark (William S.) of Summerfield, Florida, her grandchildren, William S. IV, of Los Angeles, California, Amanda Rose, of the home, Daniel Gregory Paul also of the home, and her brother, William F. Leeds, of Gloucester City, NJ. One niece and one nephew.
Services are private to the family. The family requests donations in her memory be made to The Humane Society of Citrus County FL, a no-kill shelter. www.humanesocietycitrus.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2020.
