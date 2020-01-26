|
Mary Ellen Pynes, age 63, of Hernando, Florida went home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 16, 2020 in Vistas Hospice care in Lecanto, Florida.
Mary was preceded in death by three of her children: Angela Lamkin, Roger Lamkin, and Mary Christine Lamkin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Bobby Pynes, son Lonnie (Nikki) Lamkin and grandson Landon of Kenton, TN and dear friends Sue (Mark) Carpenter, Ellen (Mike Weaver) and Vicki Morris. Mary was born in Groveland, Florida on January 4, 1957.
She was a Christian and faithfully watched Pastor Arnold Murray daily at 5:00 am for worship to hear the Word of the Lord. Her faith was very important and evident in her life. Mary was a loving caregiver, providing home healthcare and companionship to many throughout the years.
Mary loved the outdoors where she enjoyed watching the birds around her birdfeeders and loved sharing affection with her playful cats. She had a green thumb and loved plants and shared them with many friends.
Mary was very loving and nurturing to her family, friends and animals of God's creation. She worked hard and loved fiercely during her life. She was unselfish and very kind to others.
Cremation care by Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020