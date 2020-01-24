|
Mary R. Martinis passed away on January 20, 2020 at The Grove Health and Rehab Facility in Hernando, FL.
She was 99 years old. Mary was born in Chicago, IL on October 13, 1920. She was the daughter of Michael and Susan Rich. She was the oldest of 8 children. The family moved to Oyster Bay, Rhode Island when she was a toddler and the rest of the children were born there.
Her father left his wife and 8 children when Mary was 12 years old. As an early teen, she had to go to work to help her mother support the family. She worked as a mother's helper for a doctor's wife who taught her how to be a housekeeper and how to entertain guests and be a good hostess.
Later in her teens, she was a caregiver to the baby of the Delano family on Long Island. Franklin Roosevelt's mother side of his family. Mary saved the child during a house fire by jumping out of a second story. Both were OK.
When WWII started, she went to work at Republic Aviation as a tail mechanic on P-47 fighters. That is where she met her husband, Frank. They were happily married for 50 years. Her husband passed away in 1996. They raised 4 children, Frank, Richard, Joseph and Dorothy. They had 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one brother, her three sons and all the grandchildren. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, grandmother and will be much missed.
A visitation will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12pm-2pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465. Entombment to follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020