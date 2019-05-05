Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary R. "Rosie" Rigney. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM First Christian Church of Homosassa Springs 7030 West Grover Cleveland Blvd Homosassa Springs , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Roselyn "Rosie" Rigney of Homosassa, Florida, was received gracefully into the hands of Our Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was 96 years of age. In accordance with her wishes she was cremated.

Rosie was born in 1922 to Ernest and Stella Oden, whom were very active with their local Christian Church, and lived her early years with sisters, Jean and Marion (whom both predeceased her) on a farm near Indianapolis, IN. She learned to play the accordion and piano, and sang with many church choirs throughout her life.

Rosie was most caring and loving mother of four children; Karen, Doug & Barb, Jim & Cindi and Julie & John. Grandmother of Kelly, Kenny, Travis & Courtney, Grady, Eleanor, Nicholas, Allison & Jon, Morrison, Lucas, Heather & Eric, Jeremy & Megan, Tricia & Justin and Kathleen. Great grandmother of Naomi, Kaleb, Rylee, James, Ethan, Conner, Olivia, Barret, Annora, Lila, Lucy and Logan. The grandchildren and great grandchildren all affectionately referred to her as "Nana Rosie".

Rosie attended Ivy Tech in Indianapolis and worked much of her life as an executive secretary. She was wife to Harvey, a serviceman in the Air Force during the Korean War. In later years of retirement she married husband Levi and they dedicated much of their lives to serving the Lord as missionaries in Haiti and were very active in their local church near Fort Meyers. They moved to Homosassa in 2004 and became active members with the First Christian Church of Homosassa Springs where she cooked many church meals and sang in the choir. She gave much of herself to her family and church, "a breath of fresh air to all who knew her".

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at; First Christian Church of Homosassa Springs, 7030 West Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa Springs, FL.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to: , 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

