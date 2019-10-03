|
Mary W. Gilliland, 82, of Lecanto, FL, passed away on Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL.
A native of Briceville, Tennessee, she was born April 4, 1937 to William and Myrtle (Turner) Wilson. Mary moved to Citrus County over 40 years ago from Morristown, Tennessee and was a retired store associate with Walmart in Homosassa.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her only child, Patricia Scott, in 2018 and a grandson, Wayne.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Marvin L. Gilliland, Lecanto, FL; brother Harry Wilson, Lecanto, FL; sister Clara Martin of Miami, FL; grandchildren Kathy Bass of Lecanto, FL; Lisa Scott of Michigan; Harold and Ricky Scott, both of Madison, FL and great grandchildren Maria Scott of Lecanto, FL and Jazlyn Scott of Beverly Hills, FL.
Friends will be received at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 6:00 P.M. and on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Graveside service at the Fountains Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel will take place on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. with Mitch Robison of Pleasant Grove Road Church of Christ officiating. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019