Maryann Angsten McLeod, 78, transitioned into eternal life with her Maker on April 23, 2019, where she plans to dance and play her violin for the Lord forever.

Maryann will dearly missed by her children, Debbie McLeod, Patrick (Lisa) McLeod, Karen (Lloyd) Woolsey, and Philip (Jeannie) McLeod; her grandchildren: Heather McLeod Boyd, Andrew McLeod, Jessika (J.R.) Phillips, Michelle (Mike) Meyer, David McLeod, Sarah McLeod, Jason Woolsey and Lydia Woolsey; as well as 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her 3 nephews, Brian Angsten, David Angsten and Roger Lee Angsten, Jr.

Maryann was born on September 12, 1940 in St. Joseph, MO, where she graduated from Central High School. She relocated to Inverness, FL, with her family in 1959, where she continually resided. She married the love of her life, R. Harold McLeod on March 25, 1961. They had been married over 50 years at the time of his passing in 2011. Maryann was a supervisor with the Citrus County Clerk of the Courts, in the Civil Court Division for over 15 years.

In addition to her husband, Maryann was preceded in death by her parents, Phil and Eva (Lux) Angsten, her sister, Phyllis Angsten and her brother, Roger (Sharon) Angsten.

Per her request, a private graveside burial service will be under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. She also desired to keep it simple with no reception to follow.

