MaryAnn (Mackwich) Smith, 60, of Pine Ridge Florida, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 surrounded by her family after a year long battle with cancer. MaryAnn was born to Frank Mackwich and Barbara Hansen in Brooklyn, New York on May 29, 1959. She graduated from Hauppauge High School and received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Dowling College.
MaryAnn spent her years on Long Island dedicated to starting her own accounting business, raising her children and heavy involvement in the community. She loved camping with her family and being everyone's favorite aunt, neighbor and friend. She will be remembered for her strong involvement in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and for being the life of the party at every family and neighborhood gathering.
In 2005, she and her family moved to Florida so that she could live out her lifelong dream of owning horses. She immediately embraced her new lifestyle and once again, became the backbone of her community. She was a Pine Ridge Board Member, Volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club, Youth Riders Founder, Lecanto Volleyball's Team Mom, Holiday Parade Coordinator and much more while continuing to run her business.
MaryAnn spent any spare time she had with her family or playing cards with her friends. All who knew her will remember her as a force to be reckoned with and her undying commitment to her family, friends and community. She will be deeply missed by all.
MaryAnn is survived by her husband of 29 years, Timothy P. and her two children Timothy J. and Rebecca.
A viewing ceremony will be held on Friday,
October 18, 2019 at Fero Funeral Home at 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL from 4-8pm. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills at 10am.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019