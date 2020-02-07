Mason Daniel R., 89, of Narragansett, RI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the cherished husband of Marie L. (Stevens) Mason. Born in Altoona, PA, he was a son of the late Edward R. and Clara A. (Skelley) Mason.
Dan was a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Scott Paper Co. for 31 years before retiring to Citrus Hills, FL with Marie Louise (Mickey) in 1985.
Dan was a 1948 graduate of Altoona Catholic High School where he met the love of his life Marie Louise. He was a graduate of St. Francis College in Loretto, PA.
Besides his wife, he leaves five devoted daughters, Mary Mason of Narragansett, RI, Lee Ann Mason of Hernando, FL, Theresa Therkelsen of Granby, CT, Ann Marie Gelinas of West Hartford, CT and Katey Mason of Suffield, CT; he was preceded in death by daughter, Danielle Marie Mason, who died in infancy. He was also deeply grateful for the love and kindness provided by Pat Davis.
He leaves eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by siblings Dorothy M. Wright, James E. and David W. Mason.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ().
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020