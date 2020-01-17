Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mathew Gregory Olson, age 32, passed away on Sunday, January 12th, 2020 in Brandon, Florida. He was born October 17th, 1987 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Robert Olson and Leslie Applegarth.

He was a 2006 graduate of Lecanto High School and a 2013 graduate of Tulsa Welding School. He worked as a boilermaker with Covanta Energy. He grew up in Homosassa, where he loved boating, fishing, and anything else outdoors, but most of all he loved his family and friends. Matto had a smile that would light up any room the moment he entered it. That smile became contagious no matter the situation.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tabitha Olson, their two fur babies, Percy and Paisley, father Robert Olson, mother Leslie Applegarth (Channing Applegarth), second mother Ally Olson, grandparents Bob Olson (Gail Olson), Mickey Moore (Jim Moore), Don and Sue Gambrell, brothers Mikey Olson (Melissa), Jacob Olson, Paul Kern, AJ Kern, Joshua Torregiante, sister Rachel Applegarth, sister-in-law Tiffany Torregiante-Daniel (Leo Daniel), nieces Carmen Olson, Kiara Daniel, Leah Daniel, and nephew Baylor Olson, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends he considered family.

"I will look back on this and smile, because it was life and I decided to live it!"

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to his wife at paypal.me/bita919.

