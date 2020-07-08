Mathilda "Tillie" Stone, aged 87, passed away on July 4, 2020 after a battle with kidney disease. She was surrounded by her family.
She was born to the late Lewis and Mary Hancock on June 11, 1933 in Hudson, FL. She graduated from The Sacred Heart Academy in Tampa, in 1949. From there Tillie went on to be a bookkeeper. In 1953, she married the love of her life, her "hunk", Lyman "Rocky" Stone. He passed away in 2010. Together they built a loving family.
Tillie is survived by sons Martin, Michael (Julia), Douglas (Shelly), Gerard (Beth), and daughters Rachel Ewing (Butch), and Rose Schellinger (Mark). She had 18 grandchildren (one on the way), and 24 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by brothers Lewis and William, and by sisters Blanche Hatch, Mary Godwin, and Ethel Barthle.
Tillie was a devout Catholic. Wherever she lived, she always found her way into the choir. She loved to sing. She also loved to crochet, sew and cook. She was a member of the Honeybees Craft Club in Inverness before she moved to Dunnellon when her health declined. Tillie had a heart of service, whether to her family or church. She was always found in the middle of family gatherings making sure everyone was taken care of and had everything they needed. Tillie was often heard telling people to "have a safe way home." She would tell her family, "I've loved you longer."
The viewing for Tillie will be a Charles Davis Funeral Home in Inverness on July 9, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Citrus Springs on July 10, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Tillie to HPH Hospice 2939 Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto FL 34461.
