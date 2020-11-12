Matt Duane Ballard, age 45 of Inverness, FL passed away at his home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice.

Matt was born in Ocala, Florida on August 11, 1975 to Terry D. and Eddie (Winn) Ballard and relocated to Inverness from Ocala in 2007. He was a Private Investigator and owner of Matt D. Ballard Investigations. Matt was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

From the moment Matt could take his first steps he was looking for adventure. He loved sky diving, hang gliding, bungee jumping, traveling and just about anything that could get his adrenaline pumping. Matt had a brilliant mind and loved to study history, science, politics and religion. Matt loved his Country and especially TRUMP. He enjoyed fishing with his brother Zac, eating a good steak at Oscar Penn's and traveling with his wife Brandie but most of all Matt loved his family! To Matt family was everything!

He was an incredible father and husband. Matt was the dad that spent weeks planning scavenger hunts, making homemade Star Wars movies and creating all sorts of food art for his children. He was the husband that wrote poems, love songs and gave massages. There was not a day that went by that his family questioned his love and devotion to them.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brandie (White) Ballard; 4 children: Jessy Danielle (Trevor) Cernich, Austin Jacob (Rebekah) Ballard, Alani Grace Ballard, and Ariana Loren Ballard, all of Inverness; his parents, Terry and Eddie Ballard of Ocala, FL; 2 brothers, Jim Ballard of Ocala and Zac (Randi) Ballard of Orlando; grandson, (soon to arrive) Colton Ballard and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be offered on Saturday, November 14th at 3:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Doug Alexander. Following cremation, burial of Matt's urn will be interred in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Inver-ness. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to The Charitable Foundation of The Rotary Club of Inverness, P.O. Box 1317, Inverness, FL 34451.

