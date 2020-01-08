Rev. Matthew Blackmon, age 44, of Thomaston, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Rev. Blackmon was born December 31, 1975, in Thomaston to Carlton Blackmon and Linda Stewart Blackmon. He began his job as a Minister at the age of 19 as a Youth Pastor at New Hope Baptist Church, then at Flat Creek Baptist Church in Fayetteville, GA. as a Youth Pastor, Wahoo Baptist Church in Florida as Youth Pastor, he was the Youth and Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church in Floral City, FL. and Linden, FL., he then became Pastor at Red Level Baptist Church in Crystal River, FL., then Pastor at Gravity Church in Crystal River, FL., and currently the Pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Thomaston, GA.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Buffington Blackmon; parents, Carlton and Linda Blackmon; sons, Kaleb Houston Blackmon, Lason Matthew Blackmon, and Jaden Michael Blackmon; daughter, Isabella Grace Blackmon; brothers-in-law, Andrew Buffington and Seth Buffington; sister-in-law Amanda Gilmore; mother and father-in-law, Michael and Darlene Buffington; cousins, Appie Taylor, and Kim Murphy.
Funeral Services for Rev. Blackmon will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Northridge Church, with burial to follow at Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home and Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at The Ridge Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church for the Blackmon Family at 2737 Hwy 19 North Thomaston, GA 30286.
