Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Charles Saporito. View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM First Baptist Church of Wildwood Funeral service 5:00 PM First Baptist Church of Wildwood Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Matthew Charles Saporito, loving son, brother and friend, went to be with the Lord at the age of 16. Matthew was born June 3, 2003 in Leesburg, Florida to his caring support system, Mark and Kim (Sherman) Saporito. Matthew was not only an intelligent student beyond his years, a dedicated Boy Scout to his troop, Troop 302, or a talented athlete. He was also passionate about the people around him. He had a fierce love and loyalty for his family and friends, which far surpasses what God calls on us to show for one another. Matthew loved to travel and try new things. His adventurous heart and spirit took him to beautiful places, from the mountains in the west. to historic sites along the east coast. His loyalty to God is an example to others of how to live through their faith. And Matthew's infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor keeps the world around him in a comforting place, a place that feels like home everywhere you go.

Matthew is now with God, watching over his parents, brother James (Megan) Saporito and niece Emilia, sister Lori (Cody) Saporito and nephew Lucas, grandmother Lou Saporito, and grandparents Wayne and Patricia Blake, along with a number of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, Matthew's family asks that you become an organ donor or make a contribution to Donate Life Florida. Even after he has passed on from this life, Matthew's selfless personality continues to shine through saving the lives of countless other people.

The family would be honored for you to join them in remembering Matthew's incredible life Sunday, October 6th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Wildwood with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 PM.

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Matthew Charles Saporito, loving son, brother and friend, went to be with the Lord at the age of 16. Matthew was born June 3, 2003 in Leesburg, Florida to his caring support system, Mark and Kim (Sherman) Saporito. Matthew was not only an intelligent student beyond his years, a dedicated Boy Scout to his troop, Troop 302, or a talented athlete. He was also passionate about the people around him. He had a fierce love and loyalty for his family and friends, which far surpasses what God calls on us to show for one another. Matthew loved to travel and try new things. His adventurous heart and spirit took him to beautiful places, from the mountains in the west. to historic sites along the east coast. His loyalty to God is an example to others of how to live through their faith. And Matthew's infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor keeps the world around him in a comforting place, a place that feels like home everywhere you go.Matthew is now with God, watching over his parents, brother James (Megan) Saporito and niece Emilia, sister Lori (Cody) Saporito and nephew Lucas, grandmother Lou Saporito, and grandparents Wayne and Patricia Blake, along with a number of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, Matthew's family asks that you become an organ donor or make a contribution to Donate Life Florida. Even after he has passed on from this life, Matthew's selfless personality continues to shine through saving the lives of countless other people.The family would be honored for you to join them in remembering Matthew's incredible life Sunday, October 6th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Wildwood with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 PM. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close