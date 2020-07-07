1/1
Matthew Diker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew J. Diker, 82, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at HPH Hospice Care Center in Brooksville, Florida. A native of Staten Island, New York, he was born June 18, 1938 to Matthew and Alice (Mulligan) Diker, one of two children.
Matt, as he was known to many, served his country proudly and honorably in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1962 as a hospital corpsman. This was followed by a dedicated 35 year career as Facilities Supervisor for W.H. Brady Company of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mr. Diker moved to Homosassa in 2006 from Saukville, Wisconsin with his beloved late wife of 55 years, Diane C. Diker, who passed away on January 7, 2015. Matt strongly believed in faithful service to his church and his community, and spent many hours serving others his entire life. When raising his family in Saukville, he spent many years as a volunteer fireman and was an active member of the Loyal Order of Moose. While in Florida, he was a devoted parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa and a proud and active member of both the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Matt was also a member of the American Legion, and the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps "Corpsmen United" Association. Mr. Diker loved the Green Bay Packers, fishing and building model trains. He was also especially proud of his association with the Citrus County Sheriff's Department as a member of their Community Crime Watch Division.
In addition to his parents and his wife Diane, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tanya Ewig of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a sister, Alice Wolner of Rome, New York.
Matthew is survived by four children: Matthew Diker (wife Kelly), Winneconne, Wisconsin; Elizabeth Kersting-Peterson (husband Ross), Cloquet, Minnesota; Michael Diker (wife Lucy), Greenville, South Carolina; Diana Derbas (husband John), Covington, Louisiana and grandchildren Catlin Heinecke (husband Mike), Vergas, Minnesota; Zachary and Nathan Derbas, Covington, Louisiana; Jacob Diker, Winneconne, Wisconsin and Isaac Diker, Greenville, South Carolina, as well as his companion of two years, Lavonne Knowles of Zellwood, Florida.
A Catholic Funeral Mass at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church of Homosassa will be announced in the future for the fall of 2020 at www.wilderfuneral.com followed by United States Navy Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved