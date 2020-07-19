Our beloved Matthew Paul Kernz, at the age of 31, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was victim to a motor vehicle accident near the corner of U.S. Highway 19 and S. Suffolk Ter. in Homosassa, Florida.
Captain Matt was born on June 13, 1989, at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida. A wild child from the start, his parents, David and Kimberly Kernz had their hands full. In his early years, he drove his father crazy with his knack for tearing things apart but soon developed an impressive ability to rebuild and improve upon just about anything he set his mind to. He drifted through Citrus County's school system, graduating, to his mother's great relief in 2007. He was always quite skilled using his father's tractors, with or without permission, refining a natural ability to operate heavy equipment that few professionals could hold a candle to.
Rarely concerned with the past and certainly not worried about tomorrow, Matt lived every day to the fullest. He was always in pursuit of adventure. Not only did he find it, but he shared it with many who call him friend and family. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, exploring, jet skiing, wakeskating, hanging out, and even backpacked through Africa. The man just downright knew how to have fun. While his life was tragically short, He lived more than most could hope for in a lifetime.
Matt was also a proud member of the CPA, a compassionate CNA, multistate cell phone tower constructor, Citrus County heavy equipment operator, and fishing guide. He will always be remembered for his charming personality, disarming good looks, and welcoming smile. To know him was to love him. In the rare case that he was wearing them, he'd give you the shoes off his feet. His generous nature was known by all.
Matthew was preceded by grandparents Edith and Rudy Kernz, survived by his fiancé Alicia, her son Wyatt, parents Kimberly and David, grandparents Rose and Nicholas Pascazi, brother Shawn, sister in law Dana, nephew Levi, countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends he called family. His charm and vibrant personality will never be forgotten.
Initial services in celebration of his life are scheduled for 3 pm July 25, 2020, at 7144 S. Spartan Ave Homosassa Florida 34446
Plans for a "Viking burial at sea" are in the making with the date and details to be announced.
