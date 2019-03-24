Maureen E. LeMons, 76, of Floral City, FL passed away March 2, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. She was born in Dedham, MA on November 28, 1942 to the late Raymond and Anna (Ericsson) O'Reilly. She worked for 23 years as a pharmacy secretary at the Cardinal Cushing Hospital in Brockton, MA. She served as Worthy Matron at Eastern Star Lodge division of Rising Star Lodge in Stoughton, MA. Maureen arrived in this area in 2001 and became a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church in Istachatta, FL. In 2009 she began volunteering at Citrus United Basket then becoming their secretary up until her death.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Carl D. LeMons in 2009, and her sisters, Rita Murphy and Frances Lally. She is survived by her son, Raymond LeMons and his wife Kathleen of Inverness, FL; brothers: Robert Ericsson of Floral City, and Raymond O'Reilly, Jr. and his wife Brenda of Greenville, NH; and sister, Monica O'Reilly of Inverness, FL; 5 grandchildren: Raymond Jr, Christopher, Nicholas, Victoria, and Melissa; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Hope United Methodist Church in Istachatta, FL. Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

