1/1
Maureen E. (Wooding) Schmidt
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Maureen E. Schmidt (Wooding), loving wife and mother of two went home to the Lord at the age of 74.
Maureen was born in Philadelphia, PA. to William and Mary (Nolan) Wooding on March 3, 1946. After retiring to Florida in the early 90's Maureen enjoyed golf and tennis and secured her Real Estate license. Maureen most enjoyed being "Gram" to grandson's Caleb and Toby.
Maureen was preceded in death by her father William and her mother Mary.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, John J. Schmidt, sons John Jr and his partner Shabnam of Washington, D.C., Bill and his wife Kris of Wesley Chapel, Florida, brother William and wife Ann of Wilson, North Carolina, nephew Christian Wooding, grandsons Caleb and Toby Schmidt, brother-in-law Bill Schmidt of Flagstaff, Arizona, and sister-in-law Barbara and her husband Bruce Gilbert of Orange Park, Florida.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 8:00am – 9:30am at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00am at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1460 W. St. Elizabeth Place, Citrus Springs, FL 34434.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
3527464551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved