On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Maureen E. Schmidt (Wooding), loving wife and mother of two went home to the Lord at the age of 74.
Maureen was born in Philadelphia, PA. to William and Mary (Nolan) Wooding on March 3, 1946. After retiring to Florida in the early 90's Maureen enjoyed golf and tennis and secured her Real Estate license. Maureen most enjoyed being "Gram" to grandson's Caleb and Toby.
Maureen was preceded in death by her father William and her mother Mary.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, John J. Schmidt, sons John Jr and his partner Shabnam of Washington, D.C., Bill and his wife Kris of Wesley Chapel, Florida, brother William and wife Ann of Wilson, North Carolina, nephew Christian Wooding, grandsons Caleb and Toby Schmidt, brother-in-law Bill Schmidt of Flagstaff, Arizona, and sister-in-law Barbara and her husband Bruce Gilbert of Orange Park, Florida.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 8:00am – 9:30am at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00am at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1460 W. St. Elizabeth Place, Citrus Springs, FL 34434.
