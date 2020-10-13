Maureen Florence (O'Hara) Evans, 77, formerly of Halifax, VT and Greenfield, MA, passed peacefully on October 7, 2020, in the care of her loving family, following a period of declining health.
Born in Hartford, CT, on April 6, 1943 to Viola Mae (Upton) and Walter B. O'Hara, Maureen was educated in Hartford Public Schools. Later in life, Maureen furthered her education, receiving a degree in both Criminal Justice and Nursing.
As a nurse, Maureen devoted her life to caring for the ill, as she was for many years, a Hospice Nurse. Her last employment was for the Hospice of Citrus County and Nature East in Inverness, FL. Maureen previously owned and operated both a rest home and a 24 hour home care business in Greenfield, MA.
Maureen was known for her talent as an interior designer, as she was recognized by the Citrus County Builders Association, where she served on their Showcase Homes and Parade of Homes Committees.
In her leisure time, Maureen was an avid pool player, competing in tournaments with her brother Michael and their team "Stixx". Maureen enjoyed interior decorating, traveling cross country and cruises to the Caribbean and Mexico.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Malcom R. Evans, her parents, Walter and Viola "Mae" O'Hara and her brother Calvin "Red" Rollins. She is lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Caryl L. Connor (Michael) of Greenfield, MA and Kimberley J. Gomez (Justo) of Springfield, MA, as well as her brother Michael O'Hara of Greenfield, MA (formerly of Inverness, FL). Additionally, she leaves her grandchildren: Brittni Lashway, Springfield, MA, Justin Lashway of Daytona, FL, Marina Connor of Turners Falls, MA and great granddaughter Eniyah Walters of Springfield, MA along with several cousins and many friends.
Expressions of affection are suggested in Maureen's memory, to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com.