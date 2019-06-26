Maureen Glynn Sheehy passed away peacefully at her home in Beverly Hills, Florida on June 22, 2019 at 12:20 pm.

Maureen was 94 years old and served as hospitality minister at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church for 35 years.

Maureen has two sisters, Ann 90 years old and Martha 89 years old. Maureen is the oldest of 8 children and is survived by scores of cousins, nephews, and nieces from Ireland to Phoenix, Arizona, from Connecticut to Florida and places in between. Maureen will be well missed by her family, friends and community alike. May she rest in God's Peace with her beloved Tommy forever.

A service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 with entombment to follow at Fero Memorial Park Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements by Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL.