Mr. Maurice (Moe) Giroux, age 84 of Beverly Hills, Florida, died peacefully at home, Monday, April 20, 2020 in Beverly Hills, FL. He was born August 4, 1935 in LaColle, Quebec, Canada, son of Domina and Mederise (Barrier) Giroux. Maurice worked as a Carpenter and a Mechanic in the Vending Machine industry.
Although Maurice was not a Veteran, (sent home to farm, to feed soldiers), he was very proud to be an American, as he had taken the citizenship exam to become an American. For a few years he was a Cub Scout Master.
He moved to Beverly Hills, Florida from Corpus Christie. Prior to that, he was a resident in Albany County, NY. His hobbies included, fishing, wood-working, making bird houses and repairing/refurbishing antique furniture and playing cards, reading and word search puzzles. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge with young'uns.
Mr. Giroux was preceded in death by his parents and son, David Giroux. He is Survived by son, Robert (Kathleen) Giroux of NC, daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Dewey (Mike Litz) of NY, son, Alfred (Sharon) Giroux of NY, daughter, Jacqueline (Jacqui) Watkins, owner of Meyers & Wheelers Locksmith (John Schaeffer) of FL, daughter, Katherine (Kathy) Ableman (Richard Barcome) of FL, 11 Grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 6 great, great grandchildren.
Friends who wish may send memorial donations to the Citrus County 4-H Foundation, the missions of Citrus Veteran Shelter, Inverness Lions Club, Find-M-Friends, HPH Hospice of Citrus, who took wonderful care of him this past year.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneral
Home.com. Arrangements by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020