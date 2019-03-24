Maurice "Moe" Sorel of Crystal River, Florida passed peacefully on March 16, 2019 with his Life Partner

Ellen by his side. Moe was born in Central Falls, Rhode Island on November 9, 1934. He was the son of Clarinda (Briquette) and Oscar Sorel (both deceased).

A proud father of Michael Sorel, Sr. (Janet) of Homosassa FL, Maureen Brydon (deceased) and Timothy Sorel (Bridget) of Gainesville FL. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. His grandson, Michael Sorel, Jr. and his two daughters Mikal and Emilee live in Lecanto FL. Moe was the brother of Raymond Sorel (deceased), Leo Sorel (deceased), Oscar Sorel (deceased), Roland Sorel (deceased), Theresa Casavant (deceased) and Marie Domingos of Rhode Island and the uncle of many nephews and nieces. He loved being with his family and friends relating stories about growing up, places he had been and playing cribbage. Moe's life partner for 37 years, Ellen Durling is going to miss him dearly. Other members of Moe's extended family are Douglas, Andrew and Alexandria Durling of Davenport, FL, John Durling of Jacksonville, FL, Mary, Mark and Rene' Sulfridge of Jacksonville, FL, Joey Klenck of Gainesville, FL and Shannon Schuettke of Orlando, FL.

Growing up in Rhode Island, his siblings tell stories of his angelic voice and that he sung with several choirs, traveling New England and Canada. Before moving to Homosassa FL from Kittery ME in 1983, Moe worked in the plumbing and lumber sales industry. He also was a cook and worked catering. Just prior to his move to Homosassa he was employed by the Carlin Company as a manufacturers representative covering the New England area. Once in Florida, Moe and Ellen followed his passion for collecting and selling used items at their business "Joes Buy, Sell and Trade". That business, working side by side, later evolved into "Landscaping By Us" a landscape and lawn maintenance business.

Moe had been an active member of the Homosassa Lions Club since 1984. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow and a two-time Lion of the Year. He was known for many years as the club's resident cook and was always seen working bingo. He was also a longtime member of the Homosassa Chamber of Commerce receiving the J L Hassell Award in 1992.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Moe at the Homosassa Lions Club (W Homosassa Trail) on March 30, 2019 from 2-5 PM. The family looks forward to seeing Lions, friends and neighbors there to share in remembering Moe's life and all the good times. Donations may be made to the Homosassa Lions Foundation to assist the club in continuing their work supporting local eye care work.

Private Cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

