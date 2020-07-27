Mavis Delain Dickerson, 85, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL passed away on July 23rd, 2020 under the care of hospice at Cornerstone Hospice located in The Villages. Mavis, lovingly known as "Dee", was born to the late Jake and Sabra Marie (Carter) Howard in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, on November 4th. 1934. She worked as a waitress for many years, but her Care-giving role was priceless to her and her family. She moved to the Lake Panasoffkee area in 1972 with her husband, Spencer.
Mavis was a caregiver for many of her beloved family members and is remembered as the family's "rock". Mavis was dedicated to her family and especially devoted to the Lord. She loved flowers and gardening, as well as cooking, eating, listening to music, and singing for the Lord. She is described as a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and role model.
Along with her parents, Mavis was preceded in death by her son, Michael David Dickerson; her two brothers, Orear Howard and Johnny Howard; and her two sisters, Sue Marie Roberts and Emogene Dickerson. Those left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Spencer Dickerson, whom she married on February 6th, 1955; her son, Scott Dickerson of Inverness, FL; her daughter, Susie Scott of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; her brother, David Howard of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; her four grandchildren, David Scott Garnett, Jake Scott, Jesse Scott, and Michael David Dickerson, Jr.; and her eight great-grandchildren, Nolin Scott, Khale Scott, Lauryn Scott, Gage Parrott, Braxton Dickerson, Korah Garnett, Lea Garnett, and Millie Garnett. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 11 am with George Lee and Janet Wilson conducting the services. Calling hours start at 10 am until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to be made to the Cornerstone Hospice at cornerstonehospice.org.
Cremation with Care, under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.