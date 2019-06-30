Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine Marie Malmstrom died in the arms of her family on June 16, 2019 in Campobello, South Carolina. She leaves behind her adoring family and dear friends, many who refer to her as Granny Max. She was kind and loving and as a Christian, she was the genuine article. She always put others first and was known for randomly mouthing the words "I love you" to her family, sometimes when we were doing something wrong. She loved all things nature, including bugs, snakes, and tiny frog skeletons. She was an AMAZING vegetarian cook and her oatmeal patties and Special K loaf can't be reproduced. Those who knew her miss her terribly.

Maxine was born Maxine Marie Johnson on November 30, 1933 to Marie and Roy "Mac" Johnson. She married Richard Malmstrom in 1953. They had 8 children, Valerie, Michael (deceased), Lea, Mitchell, Alan, Laurie, Marty, and Merry. She worked cleaning houses and offices full time, while husband Richard was a truck driver. Richard died on December 25, 2012 in South Carolina. Daughter Valerie Edge lives in Plum City, Wisconsin. Michael Malmstrom died unexpectedly in Florida on March 17, 2003. Lea Bryan lives in Old Hickory, Tennessee. Mitchell Malmstrom and wife Annie live in Orlando, Florida. Alan Malmstrom lives in Campobello, South Carolina. Laurie Malmstrom and husband Cameron Cole live in Campobello, South Carolina. Marty Malmstrom and wife Panisa live in Campobello, South Carolina. Merry "Jae" Malmstrom lives in Inman, South Carolina. Maxine leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind sister Joann Schlegal, from Milton, Iowa, and 2 brothers, Marty Johnson and wife Marilyn from Columbus, Georgia, and Ralph "Lee" Johnson, from Geneseo, Illinois. She also leaves 5 sisters-in-law, Pat Brandmeyer, Nancy Passini, Merry Noah and husband Frank, Joann Hubbard, and Becky Miner and husband Dan.

Maxine asked that there be no funeral or memorial, but a celebration of her life at a lake on family property in South Carolina to be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to her favorite charity at

Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 30, 2019

