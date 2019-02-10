Melvin "Mel" M. Jordan, age 73, Lecanto, FL passed away Feb. 4, 2019 at his home in Lecanto, Florida. Mel was born in Akron, OH on November 28, 1945. He resided in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio until 1975 when he moved his family to Phoenix, Arizona. In 1981 his family moved to San Juan Capistrano, California and finally, in 1984, the Jordan family began their residence in Citrus County, Florida.

Mel proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force as an electrical aircraft engineer from 1965 to 69 stationed overseas in both Libya and Japan. Mel continued as a reserve officer for two additional years. He continued a career as an electrician working his way through training and schooling until he became a licensed commercial and residential electrical contractor. Prior to retirement, he owned and operated M.J. Electric, a commercial electrical contracting company.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Christine Milan Jordan. Mel and Chris celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past September with their loved ones. Mel and Christine have had fifty glorious years together full of many memories, challenges, and celebrations that set an example to his family. His family includes two proud daughters and admiring son-in-laws: Lisa Pozzi and her husband, Michael Pozzi of Hernando and Tina Foulkes and her husband, Marcus Foulkes of Lecanto. Mel was the proud, active Papa of two adoring grandchildren, Ashlynn Pozzi, age 16 and Mason Foulkes, age 11.

Mel was a hardworking, determined person who set an example of perseverance and fortitude to all of his family. He stands as an example of family values, love, support and unconditional love. Mel enjoyed both bowling and golf. He actively competed and bowled in leagues with his wife and both daughters. Mel was a passionate and competitive golfer playing at least twice a week up until his final months. Mel supported and participated in junior golf his entire life in hopes to promote his love and passion for the game.

The Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, Fl.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to "The First Tee", a program that promotes and supports junior golf in an effort to continue Mel's support and passion for the game of golf. Donations can be made in his name on line at www.thefirstteegreaterocal.org or by mail to: The First Tee, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470.

