Melvin "Luke" Simmons, Jr., age 47, Hernando, FL passed away suddenly at home on October 8, 2019. "Luke" was born in Inverness, Florida on March 7, 1972 to Melvin Lamar Simmons, Sr. and Mary Lynda (Alexander) Simmons and was a lifetime resident of Citrus County. He was a Prevention Specialist & Mentor for the Citrus County School System and Eckerd Corporation. Luke graduated from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, IA in 1996 with a degree in Sports Administration.
He was a 1990 graduate of Citrus High School where he excelled in all sports, especially basketball. He was named the most valuable player during the district championship season. His love for the game of basketball lead him to his coaching and teaching. He served as the assistant basketball coach at Citrus High School. He was an AVID fisherman, especially bass fishing, and Miami Hurricane's #1 fan.
He enjoyed barbecuing, and when he cooked, folks came from surrounding communities to enjoy his pitmaster skills. He was considered a BBQ Master. Additionally, he was an avid cruiser with Carnival Cruise Lines, trying to book at least 6 trips or more each year. Luke was a Community Philanthropist, the Honorary Mayor of Hernando and he was known for the phrase "Straight Outta Hernando".
Left to his cherish memory are three children: twins, Desmond and Treleasha Simmons, and Jaylin Truss, all of Inverness; his parents, Melvin and Lynda Simmons, Hernando; brother, Byron Simmons and wife Marie, Hernando; sister, Dana Thomas and husband, Charles of Dunnellon; numerous aunts and uncles; 6 nieces and nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Citrus High School Cafeteria with Rev. Robert Simmons, Sr. and Rev. Dr. Douglas Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Hernando Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 – 6:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: LUKE SIMMONS Scholarship Fund, c/o The New Church Without Walls, 965 No. Beatrice Terrace, Inverness, FL 34453; or Paypal.me/elonzahendred (please memo Luke Simmons Scholarship Fund).
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019