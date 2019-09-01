Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merrill G. Osterhout Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Although Merrill was born in Macon, Georgia (April 8, 1948), he loved to say he became a twinkle in his parents' eyes on the shores of Orange Lake in McIntosh, Florida. His parents moved there to begin his father's medical career, and "because the fishing was so good." The family moved to Inverness two years later, where Merrill grew up; he graduated from Citrus High School in 1967. While Merrill was an all-around athlete at Citrus High, his favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing.

Upon graduating from the University of West Florida, Merrill returned to Inverness and married the love of his life, Susan Baldwin. They moved to Hernando in 1982 to live in a home on the lake that Merrill's great uncle built in 1950. Merrill sold real estate and Susan taught at Merrill's alma mater. They raised two wonderful children, Charlie Merrill and Amie Gail.

Fishing was never far from Merrill's mind, whether on Lake Dodd, hoping for one more six pound bass, or out on the Gulf, searching for red fish. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan, his son, Charlie (Erin), and daughter, Amie Owen (Cody); his sister, Julie Boardman (Tom); his sister-in-law, Melony; Susan's siblings; his father-in-law, George Baldwin (Peggy); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Gail Osterhout, and his younger brother, Alfred.

A celebration of life will be held on September 21st at Merrill's home from 2 - 4pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Vitas Hospice at

