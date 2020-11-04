Michael A Stanchina, age 51, of Homosassa, FL, passed away October 20, 2020 in Homestead, FL. Michael was born on October 8, 1969 in Elgin, IL to Louis and Carol (Koath) Stanchina. Michael moved to Citrus County 5 years ago from Huntley, IL. He was currently working as a CPI Specialist for Structural Technologies, Inc.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother Carol J. Stanchina in 2018.

In addition to his father, Louis Stanchina, Michael is survived by his wife, Susan M. Stanchina; two step-children, Matthew and his wife, Nikki Indish, Heather and her husband, Jon Nardi; siblings, Robert and his wife Dawn Stanchina, Kimberly Stanchina, Scott and his wife Shirlee Stanchina, sister-in-law, Rebecca Potter; step-grandchildren, Vincent Nardi, Calvin Nardi, Taryn Indish and Zach Indish; Aunts and Uncles, Jeanne and her husband Pete Feyen, Janet Koath, James Koath, Diane and her husband John Wysocki; Nephews and Nieces, Madison, Cole, Ryan, Christopher and Aimee; great nephew and niece, Casey and Scarlett.

Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. on Friday November 6, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Homosassa, FL. Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

