1/1
Michael A. Stanchina
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A Stanchina, age 51, of Homosassa, FL, passed away October 20, 2020 in Homestead, FL. Michael was born on October 8, 1969 in Elgin, IL to Louis and Carol (Koath) Stanchina. Michael moved to Citrus County 5 years ago from Huntley, IL. He was currently working as a CPI Specialist for Structural Technologies, Inc.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother Carol J. Stanchina in 2018.
In addition to his father, Louis Stanchina, Michael is survived by his wife, Susan M. Stanchina; two step-children, Matthew and his wife, Nikki Indish, Heather and her husband, Jon Nardi; siblings, Robert and his wife Dawn Stanchina, Kimberly Stanchina, Scott and his wife Shirlee Stanchina, sister-in-law, Rebecca Potter; step-grandchildren, Vincent Nardi, Calvin Nardi, Taryn Indish and Zach Indish; Aunts and Uncles, Jeanne and her husband Pete Feyen, Janet Koath, James Koath, Diane and her husband John Wysocki; Nephews and Nieces, Madison, Cole, Ryan, Christopher and Aimee; great nephew and niece, Casey and Scarlett.
Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. on Friday November 6, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Homosassa, FL. Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved