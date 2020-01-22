Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy Hernando , FL View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy Hernando , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Michael was born, raised, and graduated high school in Milwaukee. After high school, he worked in various factories in and around the Milwaukee area. On July 16, 1966, he married Suzanne Kovach. In 1970, he became the proud father of Greg.

He was a member of the Army Reserve from 1965 through 1971. He began his career at the DMV in 1971, working for the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation. After 27 years of service, he retired in 1998, and moved to Citrus County, Florida.

Mike enjoyed time with his family. He, Suzie, and Greg went camping, fishing, boating, and water skiing. They especially loved going to the Wisconsin Dells. He and Greg had a special motorcycle trip, where they camped in the forest.

He loved cars, and it was said that he owned way too many of them. Mike really loved going to any car shows and talking with the other owners.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Suzanne; son Greg (Julie); granddaughter Samantha; sisters Marjorie Mahr, and Mary Beth (Mahr) Bradshaw; brother-in-law Harry Bradshaw; sister-in-law Sandi Kovach; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins; and many friends.

Funeral service to be held February 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy, Hernando, FL 34442. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service to follow at 11. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano, WI, near other relatives, at a later date.

Obituary online at National Cremation Society Michael Andrew Mahr, 77, of Citrus Springs, Florida, formerly of Wisconsin, died on December 27, 2019. Born November 1, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Andrew J. and Hildegard A. (Ottmann) Mahr.Michael was born, raised, and graduated high school in Milwaukee. After high school, he worked in various factories in and around the Milwaukee area. On July 16, 1966, he married Suzanne Kovach. In 1970, he became the proud father of Greg.He was a member of the Army Reserve from 1965 through 1971. He began his career at the DMV in 1971, working for the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation. After 27 years of service, he retired in 1998, and moved to Citrus County, Florida.Mike enjoyed time with his family. He, Suzie, and Greg went camping, fishing, boating, and water skiing. They especially loved going to the Wisconsin Dells. He and Greg had a special motorcycle trip, where they camped in the forest.He loved cars, and it was said that he owned way too many of them. Mike really loved going to any car shows and talking with the other owners.Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Suzanne; son Greg (Julie); granddaughter Samantha; sisters Marjorie Mahr, and Mary Beth (Mahr) Bradshaw; brother-in-law Harry Bradshaw; sister-in-law Sandi Kovach; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins; and many friends.Funeral service to be held February 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy, Hernando, FL 34442. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service to follow at 11. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano, WI, near other relatives, at a later date.Obituary online at National Cremation Society www.nationalcremation.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close