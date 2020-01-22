Michael Andrew Mahr, 77, of Citrus Springs, Florida, formerly of Wisconsin, died on December 27, 2019. Born November 1, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Andrew J. and Hildegard A. (Ottmann) Mahr.
Michael was born, raised, and graduated high school in Milwaukee. After high school, he worked in various factories in and around the Milwaukee area. On July 16, 1966, he married Suzanne Kovach. In 1970, he became the proud father of Greg.
He was a member of the Army Reserve from 1965 through 1971. He began his career at the DMV in 1971, working for the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation. After 27 years of service, he retired in 1998, and moved to Citrus County, Florida.
Mike enjoyed time with his family. He, Suzie, and Greg went camping, fishing, boating, and water skiing. They especially loved going to the Wisconsin Dells. He and Greg had a special motorcycle trip, where they camped in the forest.
He loved cars, and it was said that he owned way too many of them. Mike really loved going to any car shows and talking with the other owners.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Suzanne; son Greg (Julie); granddaughter Samantha; sisters Marjorie Mahr, and Mary Beth (Mahr) Bradshaw; brother-in-law Harry Bradshaw; sister-in-law Sandi Kovach; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Funeral service to be held February 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy, Hernando, FL 34442. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service to follow at 11. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano, WI, near other relatives, at a later date.
Obituary online at National Cremation Society www.nationalcremation.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020