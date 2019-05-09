Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael B. Quigley. View Sign Service Information Service 11:30 AM St. Benedict Church Crystal River , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Bernard Quigley passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born September 28, 1936, in Stamford, CT, to Mary Daly Quigley, homemaker, and Michael Joseph Quigley a store manager. Mike was the oldest of five, and in his childhood he picked up just the right amount of skill to be driven - and maddened - by the pursuit of golf for the rest of his life.

Mike, known as Bern to his siblings, began his lifelong love of learning at St. John's Parish School, which followed him, after a brief stint in the Army, to a variety of educational institutions. This culminated in three Masters degrees while he attended Iona College, the University of Bridgeport, Southern Connecticut State University, and Western Connecticut State University. He brought this love of learning to others in formal settings, teaching English and helming the library at Bethel High School and New Fairfield High School, both in Connecticut, for some 39 years before retiring to Crystal River, Florida in 2004.

Informally he brought joy and learning to groups both in New England and the Gulf Coast by running book discussion groups, volunteering at local schools and libraries, and directing plays. Mike also loved music, with a special affection for the piano and the flute, and performed at church services and the occasional St. Patrick's Day singalong with these instruments as well as his voice. A lifelong and active Catholic, Mike belonged to St. Mary's parish in Bethel, Connecticut, and St. Benedict's in Crystal River, Florida.

After retirement from teaching, he turned his restless mind to travel and the arts: trips to China, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Alaska; forays into brush painting and poetry. His wit will be sorely missed, as will his gentle and giving nature.

Mike is survived by the love his life and partner of 51 years, Abigail Kirk Quigley, sons Kevin Kirk Quigley (Rebecca Hale) of Cortlandt Manor, NY (granddaughters Hannah and Marin Quigley), and Ian Kirk Quigley (Jessica Montgomery) of Salt Lake City, UT. Robert, Gary, and Barbara Quigley Vota also survive him. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by sibling Susan Quigley Paull.

A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday May 14, 2019, at 11:30 at St. Benedict Church, Crystal River. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's memory to Take Stock In Children (TSIC) of Citrus County, c/o Pat Lancaster, 9360 E. Windwood Loop, Inverness, FL 34450.

