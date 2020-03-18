Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Michael Brown

Michael Brown Obituary
Michael Brown, 43, of Citrus Springs, FL. It is with great sadness the family of Michael Brown reports his passing on March 13, 2020.
He leaves behind his daughter, McKenna of Simsbury, CT., parents, Philip J. and Anne of Citrus Springs, FL., brothers, Thomas (Marie) of Bay Shore, N.Y., Philip of Bay Shore N.Y., Vincent of Crystal River, FL., and Anthony (Shari) of Lakeland, FL., and several nieces and nephews as well as many friends. He will be missed by all who loved him.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4pm – 8:30pm with a service to begin at 7:30pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL. 34465.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
