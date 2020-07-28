Michael "Grumpy" Bushaw, 65, of Beverly Hills passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home with family friend, Sherry Hayes-Luzader, by his side.
He was born in Roslyn, NY on September 27, 1954. Mike graduated from Brentwood High class of 1972 in Brentwood, NY. Mike joined the United States Army in 1972 and after serving his country for three years as a tank driver, he became a truck driver. He was an avid Derby and Figure 8 racer driving the #57 at several New Hampshire and New York Speedways in the late 70's.
Mike moved to Florida in 2005 where he held several truck driving positions before working for Citrus County. Michael medically retired from Citrus County Maintenance department in 2013. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a member of the American Legion serving as District#4 Sgt. at Arms for the American Legion Riders Chapter 155, Crystal River. Mike was a charter member for that Chapter as well. Mike was also a member of the Forty/8 of Post #155.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce Bushaw; his brothers, George, Robert (Marilyn) Bushaw, William Bushaw and Joyce Giordano, former spouse and lifelong friend.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wilford Bushaw.
There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 9-10AM at Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon followed by a funeral procession escorted by the American Legion Riders to Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell for an 11:00 AM service with full military honors provided by the American Legion Post #155, Crystal River, FL.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
