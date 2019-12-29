Name: Michael D. Powell

Place of Birth: Miami, Florida

DOB: 06/03/1959 DOD: 12/05/2019

Place of Death: His Home in Crystal River

25+ Years in Citrus County

Occupation: HVAC Contractor

Proceeded in Death By: His Mother: Molly Powell Sister: Debra Powell.

Survived By: His Daughter: Tiffanie Powell and Grand Kids: Kynzie Smith, Kaige Smith, Kayton Smith, and Kymbir Smith.

His Sons: Terry Proctor and Grands: Destanie Proctor and Terry Proctor

Aaron Proctor and Grand: Brantley Proctor

Siblings: Gary Powell, Brad Powell, Denise Jordan, Christina Abrams, and Dedra Rinehart

As well as Many Close Friends.

Mike was a loving and caring man. He had a Big Heart and was a very hard worker. There is nothing this man wouldn't do for the ones he loved. Mike was a determined, driven, and focused individual. He was devoted to the HVAC growth in our community. A jack of many trades. He was a loved Father, Brother, Son, Friend, and Opah. His children and grand children cherished him dearly. He was the Rock of the Family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Jan 4th, 2019 in Crystal River @ 5639 W Pine Circle between 5-8pm. Plase bring your memories and any photos.