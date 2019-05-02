Michael F. McSharry, 76 of Inverness, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1942 in Domahair, County Leitrim, Ireland, son of the late Patrick and Mary McSharry.

Mr. McSharry was a US Army veteran serving during Vietman. He was an apartment complex Maintenance Supervisor. He was a Catholic by faith and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Agnes McSharry. Survivors include his children, Carmel McSharry of Inverness, FL; Michael McSharry and his wife Toni of Inverness, FL; Sean McSharry of Astoria, NY; two grandchildren, Ashley Marie and Michael Anthony.

A Visitation for Mr. McSharry will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Inverness, FL. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.