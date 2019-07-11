|
Michael Ironmonger, 56, died July 1st at his home after an extended illness.
Born April 18, 1963, he was the son of Gordon Ironmonger and Jerry Staples, both deceased. He leaves behind 2 brothers, Gordon Ironmonger from Nicholasville, KY and Troy Ironmonger from Kokomo, IN and one sister, Cindy Carrico from Dunnellon, FL. Mike was a truck driver for many years and lastly was a CNA and medtech in the area. He enjoyed Harleys, classic cars and ZZ Top. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
No services will be scheduled. Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 11, 2019