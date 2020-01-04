|
Michael J. Delaney, age 93, of Inverness, FL, passed away under the care of Vitas Suites at the Plaza, Gainesville, FL, on December 27, 2019. Mike's life began by being found as a newborn in the rubble of a devastating hurricane that hit Miami, FL the first week of August in 1926. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. His birth parents were never found so his birth date was estimated as August 9th. He was later taken home by a couple, Michael and Margret Delaney, who were visiting at Jackson Memorial Hospital. They adopted and raised him until their passing.
Mike attended first and second grade at Gesu Catholic School in Miami and finished the third – sixth grade at Buena Vista Elementary School, also in Miami, FL. He then attended Lindsey Hopkins Technical School where he was later awarded the equivalent of a high school diploma.
Mike enlisted in the Navy on October 5th, 1943, and was honorably discharged on June 1st, 1946, with the rank of Seaman First Class V-6. He served in Miami, Sanford and Melbourne, FL on an aircraft support team, where his lifetime love of airplanes and flying began. He continued his education in aviation mechanics at Embry Riddle, after which he gained employment at Eastern Airlines as an airplane mechanic. He retired with over thirty years of service. He was able to own, fly and maintain two single engine airplanes over this period of time. He retired and moved to Inverness with his wife Shirley in 1995. He made many friends and acquaintances at places where they ate and at the local airport.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Shirley Anne Uslan Delaney. Left to cherish his memory is Mike's brother-in-law, James E. Uslan and wife, Louise of Warthen, GA; two nephews; one niece; and several grand nieces. A graveside service will be held at a later date, in the spring of 2020, in Spencer, Iowa. Cremation care arrangements are provided by the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020