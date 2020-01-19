|
|
Michael James Scott, age 69, Crystal River, FL passed away on January 15, 2020 in an automotive accident. Mike was born in Toledo, OH on May 27, 1950. He was raised by his parents, Terrance and Barbara (Purcell) Scott.
As a soldier in the United States Marine Corp, he proudly served the country in Vietnam. The Scott family moved to Citrus County from Indian Rocks Beach in 1977 where he worked as a plumber. In 1987, he founded Mike Scott Plumbing.
Now serving seven central Florida counties, Mike Scott Plumbing has become an industry leader adhering to his example and the strong core values it was founded on. Widely known for his commitment to the communities he served, he was a strong supporter of youth programming and athletics, education, and more. He took pride in his business, but he was most proud of his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 51 years, Patricia Meares Scott; his three children: Tracy Hinde and her husband Michael of Hernando; Shawn Scott and his partner Samantha of Floral City; Jason Scott and his wife Heather of Beverly Hills; 2 brothers: Gregory Scott of Crystal River and Terrance Scott of Homosassa; 1 sister, Brenda Taylor of Homosassa; 7 grandchildren: Sabrina, Mercedes, Jacob, Evan, Aubree, Michael, and Savannah; 2 great grandchildren: Brayden and Brixton.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM with Rev. Greg Kell officiating. The family will greet friends from 3:00 PM until the service begins.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the "Pipeline For Success Scholarships" C/O of Mike Scott Plumbing, 668 E. Overdrive Circle, Hernando, FL 34442. Mike is under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020