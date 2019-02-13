Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael John Halvorson. View Sign

A 7 year resident of Hernando, FL and formerly from Mason City, IA, Michael John Halvorson died unexpectedly approximately February 2, 2019, at his home of complications from diabetes. He was 67.

Born September 17, 1951 in Mason City, IA, to the late Arlo Dean Halvorson and the late Evelyn Elaine Halvorson, he was a 1970 graduate of Mason City High School and a 1987 graduate of Iowa State University, graduating in the top 10% of his class. He was a member of the Golden Key Honor Society and a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City.

He served 4 years in the US Air Force, and several years in AMPI and Target in Mason City retiring in 2012. Most recently he was employed by Walmart in Inverness, FL.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon Skarlis Beckwith of Hernando, an aunt, Isabel Clark of Oak Forest, IL and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Nature Coast Community Band, 2756 N Stampede Drive, Beverly Hills, FL 34465. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brown Funeral Home, 5430 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL. His final resting place will be the Bushnell National Cemetery, date to be determined.

