Michael John O'Rourke of Inverness, FL passed away at his home while surrounded by his loving family on December 3, 2019 at the age of 85. Michael was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Elizabeth (McDonald) O'Rourke on May 30, 1934. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean War. After his military service, Michael wore many different hats throughout his professional career. He had worked as a Steeplejack then, went on to work for Grumman Aerospace Corporation building lunar modules. Ultimately, he would retire from the New York School System as their Head Custodian. On November 30, 1956 Michael married Barbara (Bruton) with whom he shared 63 years of loving marriage. Michael and Barbara made Citrus County their home in 1997 after relocating from Long Island and were parishioners of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. He was also a member of Inverness VFW #4337. Michael was an extremely talented artist and enjoyed creating beautiful oil paintings as well as pen and ink drawings. He was a loving father that enjoyed spending time with his children playing pool and playing cards. Michael will be especially remembered for his fantastic sense of humor.
In addition to his wife Barbara, those left to mourn Michael's passing include his sons: Michael O'Rourke (Susan) of Jacksonville, FL, Robert O'Rourke (Catherine) of Inverness, FL, Stephen T. O'Rourke of Inverness, FL, Frank P. O'Rourke (Kathy) of Farmingdale, NY; daughter, Barbara M. Vuolo (Nick) of Preston Hollow, NY; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Father Claudius Mganga of Our Lady of Fatima, Celebrant. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery at 1:30 PM where full military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019