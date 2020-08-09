The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Michael Lee Norris, age 78, of Inglis, Florida, will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Lloyd Bertine officiating. Mr. Norris loved his goats, and was an avid hunter and sports fan. He loved time spent in seclusion. Mr. Norris never had a computer or smart phone. He was born September 23, 1941 in Washington, DC, He died August 4, 2020 in Inglis, FL. Mr. Norris was an Air Force veteran, and worked as a Physical Therapist. Mr. Norris was a member of and Gulf to Lake Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by father, John H Norris, mother, B.Lorena (Sevier) Norris. Survivors include sister, Carol (Kenny) Danner of Clermont, FL, brother, John Kenneth (Ellie) Norris. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com
