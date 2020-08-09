1/1
Michael Lee Norris
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Michael Lee Norris, age 78, of Inglis, Florida, will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Lloyd Bertine officiating. Mr. Norris loved his goats, and was an avid hunter and sports fan. He loved time spent in seclusion. Mr. Norris never had a computer or smart phone. He was born September 23, 1941 in Washington, DC, He died August 4, 2020 in Inglis, FL. Mr. Norris was an Air Force veteran, and worked as a Physical Therapist. Mr. Norris was a member of and Gulf to Lake Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by father, John H Norris, mother, B.Lorena (Sevier) Norris. Survivors include sister, Carol (Kenny) Danner of Clermont, FL, brother, John Kenneth (Ellie) Norris. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved