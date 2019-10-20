Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Louis Eid. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 29, 1946 to September 18, 2019

Michael Louis Eid died on September 18th. He resided in Beverly Hills, Florida. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Kem, daughter Stephanie Jacobs, son in law Matt, grandchildren Sean and Matthew, a sister, Phyllis Eid-Nienaber, brother in law Bill Nienaber and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Barb Eid, his sister, Elaine Kelsay and brother in law Earl Kelsay.

Mike spent his early years in Dayton, KY. He graduated from Newport Catholic High School and spent two tours in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Airforce Military Police. He married Kem in 1968. He went to University of Kentucky with an MBA. They lived for many years in Waldorf, MD while Mike worked for GAO and then later at the US Treasury Department. They retired to Beverly Hills where Mike happily said goodbye to winter weather and spent days being surrounded by water; whether it was swimming in his pool, snorkeling in the Caribbean or kayaking around the many springs near his new home. He and Kem travelled whenever they had the chance; they traveled to many places; England, Ireland, Germany, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Bonaire just to name a few.

Mike had a wicked sense of humor. He loved his family, dogs, all kinds of music, photography, genealogy and history. He will be missed. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the convenience of the family. October 29, 1946 to September 18, 2019Michael Louis Eid died on September 18th. He resided in Beverly Hills, Florida. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Kem, daughter Stephanie Jacobs, son in law Matt, grandchildren Sean and Matthew, a sister, Phyllis Eid-Nienaber, brother in law Bill Nienaber and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Barb Eid, his sister, Elaine Kelsay and brother in law Earl Kelsay.Mike spent his early years in Dayton, KY. He graduated from Newport Catholic High School and spent two tours in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Airforce Military Police. He married Kem in 1968. He went to University of Kentucky with an MBA. They lived for many years in Waldorf, MD while Mike worked for GAO and then later at the US Treasury Department. They retired to Beverly Hills where Mike happily said goodbye to winter weather and spent days being surrounded by water; whether it was swimming in his pool, snorkeling in the Caribbean or kayaking around the many springs near his new home. He and Kem travelled whenever they had the chance; they traveled to many places; England, Ireland, Germany, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Bonaire just to name a few.Mike had a wicked sense of humor. He loved his family, dogs, all kinds of music, photography, genealogy and history. He will be missed. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close